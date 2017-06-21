Adrian police looking for suspect who fired shots, fled scene

Adrian police are searching for a suspect who fired shots and then fled the scene on Tuesday night.

Police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Finch Street and East Front Street around 7:15 p.m.

Witnesses told police that a residence and a vehicle in the area were damaged after being struck by gunfire.

The residence was occupied at the time of the shooting, but none of the occupants of the home were injured.

The vehicle was unoccupied at the time of the shooting.

Police also found shell casing that matched up with a pistol caliber firearm.

Witness statements indicated that a vehicle sped away from the area after the gunfire was reported.

Police located the vehicle, which is now in police custody being examined to determined if it was used in the shooting.

Several houses in the area were searched for the suspect, but he was not located.

The suspect is described as a black male with short hair standing at six feet tall and weighing 140 pounds.

Police say the motive of the shooting is unclear at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Detective Greg Lanford at Adrian Police Department at 517-264-4808.

