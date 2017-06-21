2017 county fair schedule for Ohio, Michigan - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

(WTOL) - Summer has officially started, which means it's also time for county fairs!

If fair food is one of the highlights of your summer, check out the full list of county fairs in your area:

Ohio and Michigan County Fairs

Putnam County Fair - June 19 to 24 - Ottawa

Lucas County Fair - July 11 to 16 - Maumee

Crawford County Fair - July 16 to 22 - Bucyrus

Ottawa County Fair - July 17 to 23 - Oak Harbor

Lenawee County Fair - July 23 to 29 - Adrian

Seneca County Fair - July 24 to 30 - Tiffin

Ohio State Fair - July 26 to August 6 - Columbus

Monroe County Fair - July 30 to August 5 - Monroe

Wood County Fair - July 31 to August 7 - Bowling Green

Erie County Fair - August 8 to 13 - Sandusky

Henry County Fair - August 10 to 17 - Napoleon 

Huron County Fair - August 14 to 19 - Norwalk

Defiance County Fair - August 19 to 26 - Hicksville

Sandusky County Fair - August 22 to 27 - Fremont

Hancock County Fair - August 30 to September 4 - Findlay

Van Wert County Fair - August 30 to September 4 - Van Wert

Fulton County Fair - September 1 to 7 - Wauseon

Williams County Fair - September 9 to 16 - Montpelier 

Wyandot County Fair - September 12 to 17 - Upper Sandusky

Hillsdale County Fair - September 24 to 30 - Hillsdale 

