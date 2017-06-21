Man in court for deadly hit-and-run - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man in court for deadly hit-and-run

Christopher Mock (Source: Lucas County Jail) Christopher Mock (Source: Lucas County Jail)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A man who caused a deadly hit-and-run last year is in court Wednesday. 

Christopher Mock was driving home from work when he crossed the center line on Bennett Street and hit Starr David Schultz's car head-on. 

Mock was found guilty of vehicular homicide

He faces a maximum of five and a half years in prison.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly