Man in court for deadly hit-and-run

A man who caused a deadly hit-and-run last year is in court Wednesday.

Christopher Mock was driving home from work when he crossed the center line on Bennett Street and hit Starr David Schultz's car head-on.

Mock was found guilty of vehicular homicide.

He faces a maximum of five and a half years in prison.

