Toledo to offer free swimming classes for senior citizens all summer

The City of Toledo is starting a new program for summer 2017.

A series of free water exercise classes called “Senior Splash” will begin June 24 and end August 5.

The hour-long sessions are for adults 55 years and up. The goal of the program is help with agility, flexibility and cardiovascular endurance.

Classes at Willys Pool, located on Hillcrest Avenue, will be every Tuesday and Friday. The Roosevelt Pool classes, located on Dorr Street, will be held every Tuesday and Thursday. All classes begin at 11 a.m. and end at noon.

Certified instructors from the Toledo YMCA will lead the sessions. Reservations and the ability to swim is not required.

