Lourdes University's College of Nursing to receive $2 million grant

An agency from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has granted nearly $2 million to Lourdes University’s College of Nursing.

In hopes to increase nursing progression, graduation rates and retention, the Health Resources and Services Administration’s (HRSA) INSPIRE program is designed to specifically serve students from racial and ethnic minorities. These groups are underrepresented among registered nurses.

According to recent data, 44% of all Lourdes nursing majors have high rates of low income. Of that 44%, 32% are minority students.

The program is effective July 1, 2017 through June 30, 2021.

"Ultimately, the residents of our region will be better served by a diverse nursing workforce that is responsive to their needs,” said Lourdes University President Dr. Mary Ann Gawelek.

In the past 10 years, Lourdes University’s College of Nursing has received more than $12 million in funding from HRSA and other federal, state and private funders.

