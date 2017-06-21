Three caretakers in court for former patient's death

Three women charged in the death of a woman in their care are in court Wednesday.

Toledo police say the women served 48-year-old Brenda Firsdon cubed potatoes when they had strict instructions to puree Firsdon's food.

Firsdon choked on the potatoes and died due to her many medical conditions.

Firsdon's sister has been fighting since September to make sure the women are held responsible for the death.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.