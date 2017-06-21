Urban farmer to discuss new law proposal

An urban farmer who was fined $3,000 by the City of Toledo is hosting an event for the public Thursday evening.

Thomas Jackson along with various supporters will speak about his case and a new proposal for a law addressing urban agriculture issues.

Jackson, a certified Master Urban Farmer, was fined for having wood chips present on his lots. He said he laid the chips down so he could grow fresh fruit and vegetables.

Some saw the project as beautification while others complained that the chips attracted rodents and had an odor.

Over the last year, community gardeners and other urban agriculturalists have worked with Advocates for Basic Legal Equality (ABLE) in defense of Jackson. Together they have drafted the Right to Grow Ordinance.

The event starts at 6 p.m. and will be held inside the McMaster Center at Main Branch of the Toledo Library downtown.

The event is free and refreshments will be provided.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.