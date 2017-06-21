Lucas County Sheriff's Office searching for missing teen

The Lucas County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 14-year-old girl who has been missing since Saturday.

Jenna Torok was last seen on Saturday around 5 p.m.

Police say they were told that Torok got into a small red car driven by a white male named Mike.

Torok is 5'3" and 120 pounds with dyed red hair.

She is possibly in the Archbold area.

Torok also has ties in Southern Michigan.

Anyone with information can contact the Lucas County Sheriff's Office at 419-213-4941 or your local law enforcement agency.

