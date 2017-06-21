Man found guilty of shooting, killing girlfriend

A man accused of murdering his girlfriend was found guilty.

Maurice Kenney took a plea deal in court on Tuesday.

Kenney didn't admit to the crime, but entered a guilty plea to charges of involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.

Police say Kenney shot and killed 29-year-old mother Denise Glover.

Kenney will receive his sentence in July.

