Man found guilty of shooting, killing girlfriend

Maurice Kenney (Source: Toledo Police) Maurice Kenney (Source: Toledo Police)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A man accused of murdering his girlfriend was found guilty.

Maurice Kenney took a plea deal in court on Tuesday. 

Kenney didn't admit to the crime, but entered a guilty plea to charges of involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.

Police say Kenney shot and killed 29-year-old mother Denise Glover. 

Kenney will receive his sentence in July.

