Olympians discuss how Toledo PAL program made them better athletes

Olympians Zia Cooke and Jared Anderson are in Toledo to speak at a press conference held by the Toledo PAL program on Wednesday.

The Toledo-Lucas County Police Athletic League was formed in the 1950s when Sergeant Buddy Carr began to teach boxing to at-risk youth in Toledo.

The Toledo PAL program now teaches boxing, operates basketball and baseball leagues, runs the Toledo Police Explorer Post and is in partnership with the Toledo Technology Academy in fielding a Lego Robotic team.

There are five full-time employees and 20 volunteers that donate their time to the nearly 350 kids who participate in the program.

Anderson and Cooke will be on hand at the Toledo PAL facility to talk about the importance that the program had in their development as world-class athletes.

The program is run primarily on donations and is open to all kids.

Visit here for more information.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.