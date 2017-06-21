Police: Michigan school principal killed son, self

BUSHNELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - Police say a school principal killed his disabled son and fatally shot himself in western Michigan.

The bodies of George Heckman and his 28-year-old son Grant were found Monday night in a van on a rural road in Montcalm County's Bushnell Township. Autopsies were performed Tuesday.

George Heckman was principal at Pewamo Elementary School. The 52-year-old was supposed to become the new superintendent of the Pewamo-Westphalia district but failed to appear at a school board meeting Monday night.

The current superintendent, Garth Cooper, says Heckman's son had "severe physical disabilities." He says George Heckman's death is "tragic" for his family and a "great loss" for the community.

The Heckmans lived in Westphalia in Clinton County.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.