Wayne State gets grant for suicide prevention initiative

DETROIT (AP) - Wayne State University in Detroit has been awarded a $305,000 federal grant for its Suicide Prevention Initiative.

The school says it's for three years and will help develop an infrastructure of education, training and dissemination of suicide prevention information to faculty, staff, students and their families.

A suicide prevention coordinator will be hired and nearly 4,000 people across the campus will participate in the project.

Wayne State -- along with the Detroit Wayne Mental Health Authority -- also is pitching in $328,890.

Counseling and Psychological Services Director Jeffrey Kuentzel says the school "will be able to do a better job of preventing student suicide and provide evidence-based programming to help faculty, staff and students in leadership positions better identify students who are suicidal and guide them to get professional assistance."

