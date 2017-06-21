Ohio man sentenced to 20 years for wife's shooting

CINCINNATI (AP) - A suburban Cincinnati man who called 911 and reported he shot and killed his wife has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Jeffrey Hawkins had previously pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault following the death of his wife, Jo Ann.

Hawkins told authorities his wife took money from their bank account and refused to talk with him before he shot her multiple times with a handgun.

He surrendered at his home April 25, 2016.

His attorney has called the situation "an anomaly." Hawkins was found not eligible for a not guilty by reason of insanity plea in August 2016.

Elk Grove Village Police Chief says Hawkins resigned from the force in 1999 after being investigated following a complaint that he used unnecessary force.

