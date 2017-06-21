Sandusky police looking for armed fugitive - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Sandusky police looking for armed fugitive

SANDUSKY, OH (WTOL) -

A man is on the run after escaping a police chase Wednesday morning. 

Sandusky police said they are looking for Vimal Patel after he took off during a traffic stop. 

Patel crashed into a house after fleeing from police, then escaped from the area. 

Patel is the suspect in a weekend shooting.

Police say he is armed.

Anyone with information should call 911. 

