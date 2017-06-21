Sandusky police looking for armed fugitive

A man is on the run after escaping a police chase Wednesday morning.

Sandusky police said they are looking for Vimal Patel after he took off during a traffic stop.

Patel crashed into a house after fleeing from police, then escaped from the area.

Patel is the suspect in a weekend shooting.

Police say he is armed.

Anyone with information should call 911.

