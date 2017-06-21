Fire forces family out of home

Crews were on the scene of a fire of an occupied home in Swanton Township Tuesday night.

The fire occurred on Lincoln Avenue near Bromwell Street just before midnight.

The family who lives in the home said the fire started in the back of the home and quickly spread through the house.

The fire burned past the second floor and through the roof of the home.

Everyone got out of the home safely, including the family pets.

The house suffered significant damage.

The fire is under investigation.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.