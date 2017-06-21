Fire forces family out of home

Wednesday will be mostly to partly sunny with highs near normal in the low 80s. Winds will be light and variable making for a great day to get outdoors.More >>
Wednesday will be mostly to partly sunny with highs near normal in the low 80s. Winds will be light and variable making for a great day to get outdoors.More >>
State officials say Ohio's unemployment rate dropped slightly in May from the previous month but remains higher than the national rate.More >>
State officials say Ohio's unemployment rate dropped slightly in May from the previous month but remains higher than the national rate.More >>
Ohio State Treasurer Josh Mandel has submitted a financial disclosure statement that shows every work trip he took last year was at least partly related to politics, including his campaign bid for...More >>
Ohio State Treasurer Josh Mandel has submitted a financial disclosure statement that shows every work trip he took last year was at least partly related to politics, including his campaign bid for U.S. Senate.More >>
The University of Michigan will offer four years of free tuition for in-state students whose families make less than $65,000 annually.More >>
The University of Michigan will offer four years of free tuition for in-state students whose families make less than $65,000 annually.More >>
Senate Republicans in Ohio are ready to unveil their version of the state budget as a projected budget gap widens and a June 30 deadline looms.More >>
Senate Republicans in Ohio say they have been able to close a projected $1 billion state budget gap while preserving essential services and pumping more money into fighting the opiate crisis.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Wednesday will be mostly to partly sunny with highs near normal in the low 80s. Winds will be light and variable making for a great day to get outdoors.More >>
Wednesday will be mostly to partly sunny with highs near normal in the low 80s. Winds will be light and variable making for a great day to get outdoors.More >>
Crews were on the scene of a fire of an occupied home in Swanton Township Tuesday night.More >>
Crews were on the scene of a fire of an occupied home in Swanton Township Tuesday night.More >>
Toledo is seeing some critical growth in income, the housing market and even job growth - all of which can benefit the entire region.More >>
Toledo is seeing some critical growth in income, the housing market and even job growth - all of which can benefit the entire region.More >>
A Toledo family is in a panic, wondering what the future holds for their daughter if the Affordable Care Act is repealed.More >>
A Toledo family is in a panic, wondering what the future holds for their daughter if the Affordable Care Act is repealed.More >>
A popular south Toledo ice cream shop is back in business new and improved after it was severely damaged last August after a car plowed into it.More >>
A popular south Toledo ice cream shop is back in business new and improved after it was severely damaged last August after a car plowed into it.More >>