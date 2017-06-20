The Anthony Wayne Gateway project is undergoing phase one

The buildings are starting to come down in preparation for the new Anthony Wayne Gateway Project. What’s now a pretty rundown part of downtown will soon be easier on the eyes, and on those who drive through the intersection at Erie and Lafayette Street.

In just over a year, the intersection will become home to a beautiful statue commemorating the history of Toledo. The gravel and dust will soon be adorned with special planting, and the statue will feature all things Toledo; Jeep, the Toledo Scale and glass making.

Not only will the intersection of Erie and LaFayette Street look better, but it’ll be safer, too.

Gary Spenzero, the project engineer, said that this currently isn’t a safe intersection.

"Right now when you enter downtown you have a five-legged intersection which is not safe. So one of the reasons they’re doing this is to improve safety of the traveling public. So now we will enter this downtown with a typical 4-legged intersection and a traffic light," said Spenzero.

Demolition of the buildings to make room for the new lanes and architecture began June 16 and should wrap up by the end of next week.

Phase Two of the project is anticipated to begin sometime after Labor Day, and will cause more of an inconvenience for drivers due to lane restrictions on the ramp.

The final phase of the project should start sometime in November and the entire project is expected to be completed by the end of next summer, early fall.

