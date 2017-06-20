Top Ohio Dems stop in Toledo; warn about hospitals closing due to Trumpcare

Your hospital could close its doors. That’s the warning from some top Democrats in the state.

Ohio Democrats are touring the state right now, not to support a candidate running for office, but to talk about their worries for hospitals and school children.

In front of ProMedica Toledo Hospital, state Democratic Party chairman David Pepper held a press conference and he went after President Trump and Republicans.

“So what we are seeing right now in Washington is simply unprecedented. The lack of transparency,” Pepper said.

Pepper said the GOP's plan to repeal Obamacare and replace it with a new plan, the so-called "Trumpcare," is being negotiated in secret because Republicans are afraid of the negative impacts that are getting leaked out.

“It would phase out Medicaid expansion which covers 700,000 Ohioans. The plan would slash overall Medicaid funding, which provides $650 million in funding to fight the opioid crisis,” Pepper added.

Pepper also cited the Ohio Hospital Association’s warning that one in four hospitals could be forced to close.

Washington Local school board member Lisa Canales said the plan will cut Medicaid funding for students, including those with special needs.

“They're on after school lunches, things like that, it hurts us. It hurts our district. The district is changing. It's changing in a lot of ways,” said Canales.

They called on Republican U.S. Senator Rob Portman to oppose any bill that cuts Medicare or phased out the Medicaid expansion.

A Portman spokesperson fought back, in a statement.

“Rob has already said he opposes the American Health Care Act passed by the House. His goal is to create a workable system that lowers health care

costs for families and small businesses, while protecting the most vulnerable in our society."

The Democrats also voiced the same concerns in Lima Tuesday and they will be in Dayton on Thursday.

