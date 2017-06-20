Popular ice shop is back in business

A popular south Toledo ice cream shop is back in business new and improved after it was severely damaged last August after a car plowed into it.

Fortunately, there were no injuries from the crash, but Lickety Split had to close up shop 12 days earlier than expected for the season.

Since the accident, the family owned business has repaired all the damage, passed inspection and even added some new signage and ice cream flavors.

Last year was not an ideal start for the first-year business owners. Before the car plowed into it, a tree fell on the building a day before its grand opening.

They’re hoping for better luck this time around.

"Second summer which hopefully its smooth sailing from here on out. Hopefully. I’m excited. We’re going to stay open a little later this year. I can’t make any promises on how long but it’ll be past Labor Day that’s for sure," said owner Deanna McHugh.

While the ice cream shop has added new features including burgers and other grilled options, the owners want to remind customers that they are still not a drive-thru.

