Popular ice shop is back in business

Tuesday will be quite breezy. You can expect west winds at 15 to 25 mph with a slight chance of afternoon showers.More >>
Tuesday will be quite breezy. You can expect west winds at 15 to 25 mph with a slight chance of afternoon showers.More >>
Ohio State Treasurer Josh Mandel has submitted a financial disclosure statement that shows every work trip he took last year was at least partly related to politics, including his campaign bid for...More >>
Ohio State Treasurer Josh Mandel has submitted a financial disclosure statement that shows every work trip he took last year was at least partly related to politics, including his campaign bid for U.S. Senate.More >>
The University of Michigan will offer four years of free tuition for in-state students whose families make less than $65,000 annually.More >>
The University of Michigan will offer four years of free tuition for in-state students whose families make less than $65,000 annually.More >>
Senate Republicans in Ohio are ready to unveil their version of the state budget as a projected budget gap widens and a June 30 deadline looms.More >>
Senate Republicans in Ohio say they have been able to close a projected $1 billion state budget gap while preserving essential services and pumping more money into fighting the opiate crisis.More >>
A proposed bailout of Ohio's two nuclear power plants appears to be stalled in the state Legislature.More >>
A proposed bailout of Ohio's two nuclear power plants appears to be stalled in the state Legislature.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
A popular south Toledo ice cream shop is back in business new and improved after it was severely damaged last August after a car plowed into it.More >>
A popular south Toledo ice cream shop is back in business new and improved after it was severely damaged last August after a car plowed into it.More >>
All over the internet, websites claim that coconut oil has many health benefits. This week, the American Heart Association released a report saying coconut oil is not the super food some have claimed it to be.More >>
All over the internet, websites claim that coconut oil has many health benefits. This week, the American Heart Association released a report saying coconut oil is not the super food some have claimed it to be.More >>
Property owners who are required to have lead safe certifications by June 30, 2018 will be receiving mail about updates on the City of Toledo Lead Ordinance from The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department (TLCHD).More >>
Property owners who are required to have lead safe certifications by June 30, 2018 will be receiving mail about updates on the City of Toledo Lead Ordinance from The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department (TLCHD).More >>
A court date on Tuesday will determine how much time behind bars an ex-teacher will spend for having sex with a student.More >>
A court date on Tuesday will determine how much time behind bars an ex-teacher will spend for having sex with a student.More >>
The winners are in! WTOL 11 was honored with three Emmy Awards Saturday night.More >>
The winners are in! WTOL 11 was honored with three Emmy Awards Saturday night.More >>