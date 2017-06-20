Port Clinton receives $2.5 million grant to reconstruct road

The city of Port Clinton is getting some help from the state to improve their downtown area.

Jefferson Street isn't one of the main thoroughfare in Port Clinton, but it does see a lot of traffic to the Ottawa County Courthouse and to the city marina. For this reason, the city would like to keep the road in tip top shape.

Port Clinton has begun phase two of a complete infrastructure replacement project for Madison Street, their main street in downtown. But because Jefferson Street, just one block over, has begun to show significant wear and tear, the city applied for an ODOT Small Cities grant.

Port Clinton was awarded $2.5 million to completely rebuild two blocks of Jefferson from the railroad overpass to Perry Street.

"So Jefferson Street is a nice compliment to progressing our downtown plan and refurbishing our otherwise aged downtown." said Port Clinton Safety-Service Director Trevor Johnson.

With tourism being one of the larger industries for the city, and Jefferson Street being to the main road to the city marina and Waterworks Park, Port Clinton knows it is a good investment to spend the time to completely replace the commonly used road.

"They want to vacation here and they want to be on the water, and it's nice to keep our parks and our downtown area looking nice to draw people in here. People want to be by the lake, it's a great resource, and we want to make it nice for them" said Johnson.

With the funding from ODOT ensured, construction could begin as early as 2019.

