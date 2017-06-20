Woman followed by suspicious driver in green van - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Woman followed by suspicious driver in green van

(Source: Perkins Township Police Department Facebook page) (Source: Perkins Township Police Department Facebook page)
Perkins Township Police is asking the public to help identify the driver of a green van who followed a woman around Tuesday afternoon.

Police said a woman reported being approached by the suspicious driver and then was followed for a brief time.

The incident took place in Perkins township near Kohls on U.S. 250

