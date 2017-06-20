Monroe City Council votes to close ice skating rink

An ice rink in Monroe with decades of memories is set to close.

Monroe City Council voted to end ice operations at the Monroe Multi-Sports Complex on Monday.

The vote came after several weeks of discussion about what to do with the 21-year-old complex, according to the Monroe News.

The city spent around $15,000 to melt the ice to learn what was causing an uneven ice surface.

Additional work on the ice rink is still needed, and repairs would cost between $300,00 to $500,000.

The economy and lack of disposable family income are reportedly factors in closing the ice rink.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.