Copy-US says it shot down Iranian-made drone in Syria

By ROBERT BURNSAP National Security Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - The U.S. military says it shot down what it called an Iranian-made, armed drone in southern Syria.

A defense official says the drone was approaching a military camp near the Syria-Jordan border. That is where U.S. forces have been training and advising local Syrian Arabs for the fight against Islamic State militants.

The official says the drone was considered a threat, and was shot down by a U.S. F-15 fighter jet.

The official was not authorized to be quoted by name and spoke on condition of anonymity. The official says the drone was a Shaheed 129 and appeared to have been operated by "pro-regime" forces.

It was the second time this month that the U.S. has shot down an armed drone in the vicinity of the camp at Tanf.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.