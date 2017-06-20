No charges after 3-week-old Michigan girl killed by dog

Tuesday will be quite breezy. You can expect west winds at 15 to 25 mph with a slight chance of afternoon showers.More >>
Ohio State Treasurer Josh Mandel has submitted a financial disclosure statement that shows every work trip he took last year was at least partly related to politics, including his campaign bid for U.S. Senate.
The University of Michigan will offer four years of free tuition for in-state students whose families make less than $65,000 annually.
Senate Republicans in Ohio are ready to unveil their version of the state budget as a projected budget gap widens and a June 30 deadline looms.
A proposed bailout of Ohio's two nuclear power plants appears to be stalled in the state Legislature.
