LMHA appoints new president

The Lucas Metropolitan Housing Authority named Demetria Simpson the new president and chief executive officer of the organization at a meeting Tuesday.

She was formerly serving as interim president and CEO of LMHA after Martin LaMar resigned in May.

“The appointment of Demetria Simpson is a strong step forward for LMHA and our community. She is passionate about serving and the board is sure that her leadership will make a difference,” said Hugh W. Grefe, board chairman.

Simpson has worked in Housing and Community Development for the past 20 years. Within those 20 years, she was able to lead the redevelopment efforts of affordable housing on the Mississippi Gulf Coast after Hurricane Katrina.

LMHA hired Simpson in September 2015 as the Director of Real Estate Development and Modernization and most recently as Chief Operations Officer.

Her new appointment will take place immediately.

