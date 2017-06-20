Argument between two brothers leads to stabbing - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Argument between two brothers leads to stabbing

A brotherly argument leads to a stabbing in a Findlay apartment on Tuesday morning.

Police were called to 1901 Kirkwood Court on a report of a stabbing around 5 a.m. 

Gabriel Underwood and his brother were arguing in the bedroom of the apartment when Underwood stabbed his brother.

The victim suffered wounds to his upper chest and lower left forearm. 

He was transported to Blanchard Valley Hospital where he was later released.

Two other people were in the apartment at the time of the stabbing, but were not hurt or threatened. 

Underwood is being held at the Hancock County Justice Center. 

He is being charged with felonious assault and domestic violence.

