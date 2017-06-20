Ex-high school teacher to be sentenced in court

A court date on Tuesday will determine how much time behind bars an ex-teacher will spend for having sex with a student.

Former Springfield High School teacher Kyle McKinch could face up to 20 years in prison for having sex with a 15-year-old student.

McKinch admitted to the crime last year.

The teenager involved is asking the court not to impose the maximum sentence on McKinch.

