Ex-high school teacher sentenced to three years in prison for sexual relationship with student

An ex-teacher will spend three years in prison for having sex with a student.

Former Springfield High School teacher Kyle McKinch was sentenced in court on Tuesday for having sex with a 15-year-old student.

McKinch admitted to the crime last year.

The teenager involved had asked the court not to impose the maximum sentence on McKinch.

The maximum sentence McKinch could have served was 20 years.

