Metroparks open public forum for opinions on new park

Plans are moving forward to develop the Marina District, and the Metropark designers want your help.

A public forum will be held for the community to weigh in on the new addition to east Toledo this week.

Whatever you're looking for in a metropark, whether it be dog-friendly or a bike trail, those planning the new park want your opinions.

"We don't expect people to be park planners, but they certainly know what they like to do. What their favorite features are at other metroparks, what kinds of activities they wish they could do right here close to home or work," said Scott Carpenter of the Metroparks of the Toledo area.

Construction crews are expected to break ground on the new park sometime next year.

In the meantime, community forums will allow park designers to hear what future patrons of the park have to say.

"You're certainly welcome to come and tell us ideas you've had, but we'll also ask you some questions just so we can start the process of honing in on what it is this park is going to be," Carpenter said. "We know trials, shelters, things like that are basic ingredients of a metropark. Beyond that though, what can we do to really make this a destination and a signature feature of east Toledo and downtown across the river?"

The community forum will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Waite High School on Wednesday.

Anyone looking to share ideas or preferences is welcome.

