Demolition begins on Bridgepoint Church

A fire in March left a local congregation without a church.

Demolition has begun on Bridgepoint Church on Lewis Avenue and will last about three weeks.

Executive pastor David Edwards said it will take so long because the crews will have to use caution when dealing with asbestos.

He also said he is sad to see the building go, but is happy to move on.

"My emotion reflects the emotion of a majority of the people at the church, which is gladness. Joy that this process is actually starting, three and a half months after the fire destroyed the building," said Edwards.

The congregation planned to take the cornerstone from the destroyed church and lay it as the cornerstone to build the new church.

They didn't realize that behind the cornerstone, there was a time capsule.

"When this building was built, people placed some items in a time capsule. So we have that cornerstone," Edwards said. "We have the time capsule that we're not going to open yet."

The congregation plans to open the capsule when the new church is finished.

Construction on the new church is set to begin in the spring of 2018 and is expected to take a year to complete.

