Crash sends man to hospital after falling asleep at the wheel

One person is in the hospital after falling asleep at the wheel and crashing his car in Maumee Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred on Southfield and Westfield in Maumee around 7 a.m.

Police say that the driver fell asleep at the wheel before crashing into two parked vehicles.

He was taken to St. Luke's Hospital with minor facial injuries caused by his vehicle's airbag.

The driver's vehicle and another vehicle involved in the crash will be towed.

The third vehicle suffered minimal damage.

Police say they will be doing a blood kit on the driver as they believe drugs or alcohol may be involved.

