One dead in Putnam County fatal farm accident

PUTNAM COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

A fatal farm accident in Putnam County left one dead Monday night.

The accident occurred on Road 22K in Perry Township around 11:30 p.m.

Crews arrived to the scene to find 58-year-old Thomas Wannemacher trapped under a tractor.

It appeared that Wannemacher was mowing along a ditch when the tractor rolled over into the ditch.

Wannemacher suffered fatal injuries. 

The accident remains under investigation.

