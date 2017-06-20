Four fire crews needed to fight barn fire

Crews are on the scene of a barn fire in Seneca County early Tuesday morning.

The fire occurred on State Route 635 near State Route 18 north of Bascom around 4 a.m.

Four fire crews are currently on the scene fighting the fire.

The barn was completely engulfed with flames.

No one was hurt.

Crews say they are unsure at this time how the fire started.

