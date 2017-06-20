TFD fighting early morning house fire - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo police are on the scene of a house fire in West Toledo Tuesday morning. 

The fire occurred on 4133 Bennett Road near Sylvania. 

The fire caused extensive fire damage to the second floor of them home.

A hole was burned in the floor, making it difficult for crews to right the fire.

However, they said they were able to work around it. 

Crews said the home is vacant.

They are currently searching for hot spots. 

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is unknown and it is unclear if it is suspicious. 

