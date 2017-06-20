TFD fighting early morning house fire

Your trip through west Toledo is going to be a little bit more complicated for the next 3 months.

Your trip through west Toledo is going to be a little bit more complicated for the next 3 months.

Construction on the Monroe Street bridge has officially begun

Construction on the Monroe Street bridge has officially begun

The US Marshals arrested two people accused of trafficking drugs in the Perrysburg Township area.

The US Marshals arrested two people accused of trafficking drugs in the Perrysburg Township area.

Couple accused of trafficking drugs arrested by US Marshals

Couple accused of trafficking drugs arrested by US Marshals

Toledo fire on the scene of a fire early Tuesday morning.

Toledo fire on the scene of a fire early Tuesday morning.

A two-vehicle crash sent one man to the hospital early Monday morning.

A two-vehicle crash sent one man to the hospital early Monday morning.

Two-vehicle crash sends one man to hospital

Two-vehicle crash sends one man to hospital

Toledo police are on the scene of a house fire in West Toledo Tuesday morning.

Toledo police are on the scene of a house fire in West Toledo Tuesday morning.

Toledo police are on the scene of a house fire in West Toledo Tuesday morning.

The fire occurred on 4133 Bennett Road near Sylvania.

The fire caused extensive fire damage to the second floor of them home.

A hole was burned in the floor, making it difficult for crews to right the fire.

However, they said they were able to work around it.

Crews said the home is vacant.

They are currently searching for hot spots.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is unknown and it is unclear if it is suspicious.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.