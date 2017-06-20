West Toledo party ends with shots fired

A teen party in west Toledo was ended by gunfire on Monday night.

The incident occurred on the 5600 block of Armada Drive near Airedale Avenue around 11:30 p.m.

Police say high school students were having a bonfire that grew to more than 60 people when a fight broke out between two males.

Someone allegedly pulled out a gun and started shooting during the fight.

A neighbor said they heard at least five shots.

One person at the party called police saying that his vehicle was hit by bullets as he was leaving the party.

No one was hurt and no homes were hit during the incident.

No one was arrested.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.