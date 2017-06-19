Toledo City Council race already heating up

It's not quite election season, but the Toledo City Council race is already heating up.

Of the 12 seats in Toledo, six are up for grabs in November:

Cecelia Adams

Rob Ludeman

Sandy Spang

Steven Steel

Larry Sykes

Kurt Young

The only member not running for re-election – due to term limits – is President Steven Steele. The rest continue to campaign.

On Monday, the Lucas County Democratic Party showed off its six endorsed candidates. Three of the names are currently holding council seats, while the other three are newcomers:

Cecelia Adams – current councilwoman

Larry Sykes – current councilman

Kurt Young – current councilman

Gary Johnson

Nick Komives

Sam Melden

One of the endorsed candidates, Sam Melden, is a newcomer to politics altogether.

"I think it's really, really important that as young families, young parents, young professionals are making decisions about where they're going to live, where they're going to start a business, we're looking to set down roots, that when they look to their elected leadership in this building, it's important that they see themselves,” said Sam Melden.

Melden is a growth and advancement director for Leadership Toledo and is excited to make way for younger politicians.

"I think that often when they do take that step, they're not welcomed with the most welcoming environment,” said Melden. “None of us, none of us are interested in going in to a space where we are not welcome. And I think that this building needs to be more welcoming to millennials and this next generation.”

All candidates have until July 14 to file their petitions with the board of elections. Then, the top 12 from the September primary will advance to the November election.

