Woman accused of attacking police may have used bath salts

A woman is facing a felony charge after Toledo police said she attacked an officer.

Police were responding to an unwanted person call when they found Shawnta Jones walking in the middle of Superior and Locust street.

They asked her if she was okay and then told her to move to the sidewalk. When Jones refused, the policed stepped out of their car.

As they began to approach her, Jones began to pull away and attempted to fight with police leaving one officer with several deep scratches.

When police were finally able to handcuff Jones and transport her to the Lucas County jail , she still continued to fight and kick at the officers and was refused to be booked by a jail nurse.

Jones was then admitted to a hospital because it was suspected that she had used bath salts which contributed to her behavior.

The officer who was scratched was treated at St. Vincent’s Hospital and is expected to be fine.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved