Findlay High School honors graduates currently enlisted in the military

Tuesday will be quite breezy. You can expect west winds at 15 to 25 mph with a slight chance of afternoon showers. Highs will be in the 70s.More >>
Ohio State Treasurer Josh Mandel has submitted a financial disclosure statement that shows every work trip he took last year was at least partly related to politics, including his campaign bid for...More >>
The University of Michigan will offer four years of free tuition for in-state students whose families make less than $65,000 annually.More >>
Senate Republicans in Ohio are ready to unveil their version of the state budget as a projected budget gap widens and a June 30 deadline looms.More >>
A proposed bailout of Ohio's two nuclear power plants appears to be stalled in the state Legislature.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
SWAT officers found a man dead inside a Point Place home after an hours-long standoff.More >>
Local Muslims are reacting to the horrific attack outside of a mosque in London. And they are fighting back with words of peace.More >>
ODOT took several years to complete the Miami Street Bridge project. But at the end of June, construction will finally be over.More >>
Senator Sherrod Brown, a Democrat, knows what algal blooms can do, but he wanted to hear it first-hand from Northwest Ohioans. He called a round-table discussion at the National Museum of the Great Lakes in East Toledo.More >>
A 15-hour flight and a 5-hour drive seems tough but the travel time is worth it for them to live a better life. The dogs were found living without food or water, in some unbearable conditions.More >>
