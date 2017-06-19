Point Place standoff ends; Police found man dead after shooting himself

SWAT officers found a man dead in the home located at the intersection of Summit and 119th Street.

After lengthy negotiation attempts, SWAT officers entered the home just before 6 p.m.

There is no word on any other injuries.

Earlier Monday afternoon, Toledo Police Chief George Kral asked people to avoid 119th and Summit Street in Point Place due to the police matter.

Police matter happening on 119th street. Please avoid the area if you can. PIO is on the way. — Chief George Kral (@gkraltoledo) June 19, 2017

The domestic violence call came in just before 4 p.m., and police were on scene since.

Several officers were seen with guns drawn at the two-story home in the area. A SWAT vehicle and command center were also on scene.

Currently, Summit Street is open to traffic, but 119th Street is closed.

