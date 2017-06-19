Point Place standoff ends; Police found man dead after shooting - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Point Place standoff ends; Police found man dead after shooting himself

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

SWAT officers found a man dead in the home located at the intersection of Summit and 119th Street. 

After lengthy negotiation attempts, SWAT officers entered the home just before 6 p.m.

There is no word on any other injuries.

Earlier Monday afternoon, Toledo Police Chief George Kral asked people to avoid 119th and Summit Street in Point Place due to the police matter.

The domestic violence call came in just before 4 p.m., and police were on scene since. 

Several officers were seen with guns drawn at the two-story home in the area. A SWAT vehicle and command center were also on scene.

 Currently, Summit Street is open to traffic, but 119th Street is closed.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved 

Powered by Frankly