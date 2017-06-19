119th Street closed in Point Place due to ongoing police situati - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

BREAKING

119th Street closed in Point Place due to ongoing police situation

By Fayth Atkins, Digital Content Producer
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo Police Chief George Kral has asked people to avoid 119th and Summit Street in Point Place due to an ongoing police matter.

Further details of the situation are unknown, but police officers have been seen with guns drawn at a home in the area. 

Currently, Summit Street is open to traffic, but 119th Street is closed.

