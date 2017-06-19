119th Street closed in Point Place due to ongoing police situation

Toledo Police Chief George Kral has asked people to avoid 119th and Summit Street in Point Place due to an ongoing police matter.

Police matter happening on 119th street. Please avoid the area if you can. PIO is on the way. — Chief George Kral (@gkraltoledo) June 19, 2017

Further details of the situation are unknown, but police officers have been seen with guns drawn at a home in the area.

Currently, Summit Street is open to traffic, but 119th Street is closed.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved