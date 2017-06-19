Pedestrian revitalization in downtown Findlay begins this week

Main Street in downtown Findlay will soon look a lot different and is expected to be a lot safer for visitors who are traveling on foot. After years of work on Findlay's downtown revitalization plan to improve pedestrian traffic here, work has now officially begun.



The $2.4 million construction will add curb bump outs at each intersection through downtown. It will also add 3 mid block crosswalks with pedestrian refuge medians installed between the lanes of travel as well.

The project is being funded through an ODOT transportation alternative gr ant and a donation from Marathon Petroleum.

"We're going to be transforming our downtown with no impact, necessarily, to our capital improvement plan or any tax dollars from the local taxpayers at all," said Findlay mayor Lydia Mihalik.

The expectation is that the improvements will eliminate accidents between vehicles and pedestrians.

And in addition to improved walking areas,the hope is that the new construction will make the downtown area more of a destination.

"A long project but well worth it, and really excited to see the transformation that is going to take place downtown." said Mihalik.



Construction will be kept to one side of the road at a time to have a minimal impact on vehicle and pedestrian traffic during the project. Construction will last from through the fall.

