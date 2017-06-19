One teen shot after breaking and entering

A teen has been charged with breaking and entering after being shot Monday night around 2 a.m.

A resident confronted two teens who allegedly were breaking and entering into an outbuilding with a weapon on County Road 8 near Houcktown, Ohio.

During the confrontation one teen was shot and was transported to Blanchard Valley hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

After being treated and released, the injured teen was taken to Wood County Juvenile Detention Center along with the other teen.

The investigation is ongoing and will be sent to the Prosecutors to determine if more charges will be filed.

