New ProMedica hospital to begin construction in Lenawee County

The new ProMedica hospital will begin to break ground Monday evening in Lenawee County.

It will be replacing Bixby Hospital in Adrian and Herrick Hospital in Tecumseh, Michigan as it will sit on the current site of the Mission Point Golf course.

The new hospital will house a 68-bed acute care facility and provide services such as radiology and pulmonary rehab.

Construction is set to begin this fall with goals of the health care campus being complete by 2020.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved