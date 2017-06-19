Fire leaves garage destroyed - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Fire leaves garage destroyed

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Crews were called to the scene of a garage fire on Monday.

The fire occurred on Berkeley Drive near Detroit Avenue. 

The garage was destroyed.

Investigators were called to the scene to determined if the fire was suspicious.

No one was injured.

