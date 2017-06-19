Lourdes University Upward Bound program to receive $1.2 million

Lourdes University Upward Bound program has received renewed funding from the U.S. Department of Education for the next five years.

Throughout the grant period, Lourdes University will receive $1,287,500 or $257,500 each year.

The renewal will be effective starting September 1, 2017 through August 31, 2022.

“We are pleased to continue offering this vital program to students enrolled at Waite and Woodward High Schools. In addition to the standard program activities, this renewal funding provides for a residential immersion component allowing rising seniors to receive the full college experience,” said Tonya Colbert, Director of the Lourdes Upward Bound program.

Throughout the academic year, 50 students from Waite and Woodward High School receive academic instruction and tutoring while participating in a six-week summer program on the Lourdes University campus.

During the program, students will receive the following:

Intensive one-on-one academic instruction

Financial literacy training

Personal and career counseling

Exposure to the latest higher education digital technology

Valuable workshops and training

Best tips for transitioning to college

Tour universities

Learn more about math and science at local, regional and national venues

Rising seniors will live on campus for one week as part of the residential immersion component

The U.S. Department of Education’s Upward Bound program was established in 1965 to help American high school students attain a post-secondary education.

