UT awarded $420,000 emergency grant to help students in financial crisis

The University of Toledo has found a new way to help students remain focus on their studies and most importantly stay in college during life’s tough moments.

By being awarded the Dash Emergency Grant, a two-year $420,000 grant from the Great Lakes Higher Education Corporation and Affiliates, UT will help low-income students who experience a financial emergency such as an unexpected car repair or medical bill.

Students who get approved for the emergency grant will receive up to $1,000 to help pay for unexpected costs within two days after approval.

A student must meet income eligibility guidelines in order to receive a Dash Emergency Grant.

“Life is full of unexpected challenges and this grant provides another tool for us to help students through those emergencies so we can keep them in the classroom and on the path to graduation,” UT President Sharon L. Gaber said.

Dr. Michele Soliz, UT Assistant Vice president for student success and inclusion, focuses on strategic retention initiatives and will serve as program director.

“I’m excited we received this highly competitive award,” Soliz said. “Lack of financial aid is a main reason for not completing a degree. These funds will help students who find themselves in extreme circumstances that otherwise could mean the end of college. We will work collaboratively with partners across campus to make sure students are aware of these resources.”

The UT Office of Multicultural and Student Success will host information sessions in July and August about how the application process works.

The program will begin providing grants to students in fall 2017.

This is the first time Great Lakes is providing Dash Emergency Grants to four-year colleges in Arkansas, Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota, Ohio and Wisconsin.

"We're pleased to extend our emergency grant program to four-year colleges dedicated to helping low-income students overcome financial obstacles," said Richard D. George, president and chief executive officer of Great Lakes.

More information about the program can be found here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved