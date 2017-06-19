Sen. Sherrod Brown discusses Lake Erie issues with local business leaders

Senator Sherrod Brown led a roundtable discussion on the importance of protecting the Great Lakes in Toledo on Monday.

Senator Brown invited leaders from the University of Toledo Lake Erie Center, Cedar Fair, which runs Cedar Point Amusement Park, and Dave Spangler of the Lake Erie Charter Boat Association.

Senator Brown asked for "ammunition" on what is needed to fight back against algae and its potential poisoning of the area drinking water, after saying President Trump has turned his back on the Great Lakes.

The president's budget eliminated the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, a program designed to maintain and restore the Great Lakes.

Spangler told Senator Brown that an algae bloom is coming this year, and it hurts charter boat bookings.

Senator Brown and Senator Rob Portman ensured that $300 million in Great Lakes funding is in place for the rest of the fiscal year despite the budget cuts, but are worried that the money might not be there in the near future.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.