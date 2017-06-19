Toledo Area Humane Society joins forces with Chipotle Mexican Grill for fundraiser

The Toledo Area Humane Society (TAHS) and Chipotle Mexican Grill are teaming up together to help one furry animal in need at a time.

Chipotle and animal lovers alike can participate in a special "Dining for a Cause" day Thursday, June 22 from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. at any of the six local Chipotle restaurants.

After Chipotle guests show the Dining for a Cause flyer while buying their food , 50% of purchases made that day will be donated to TAHS. Those who are interested in participating in the fundraiser can show the flyer via smartphone or notify the cashier about their support.

The event flyer can be found here and/or here.

The participating Chipotle locations are listed below.

Holland- 6658 Airport Hwy.

Maumee- 1385 Conant St. Suite A

Perrysburg-10711 Fremont Pike

Sylvania- 7225 W. Central Ave.

Westgate- 3305 W. Central Ave., Suite A-2-60

Franklin Park- 4109 Talmadge Rd.

