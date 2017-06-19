Toledo mayoral candidate invites the public to have free ice cream, discussion

Republican mayoral candidate and three-term city councilman Tom Waniewski, is inviting the public to enjoy some free ice cream while talking about city services.

“I know people are hot under the collar about not having streets paved, so I want to tell them about my plan for paving roads from the pipes up while cooling off with America’s favorite summer dessert,” Waniewski said.

Attendees will also learn about results from a recent poll conducted by Waniewski’s team and south Toledo residents.

“It truly is my privilege to represent District 5 in Toledo, and I am looking forward to representing all of Toledo when I am elected Mayor,” Waniewski said. “Because we have to start serving our customers; the 300,000 residents, not just the 3,000 employees. I look forward to continuing my dialogue for change so we can get the city out of being run by career politicians.”

The ice cream social will be held Tuesday, June 20 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. during the official grand opening of the south Toledo campaign headquarters at 1515 South Byrne Road.

