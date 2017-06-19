Guest Editorial: Toledo-Lucas County Public Library stresses the importance of summer reading

Whatever you have planned this summer, your library has something for you: resources to help you learn, grow, connect, create and build.

Statistics show that reading loss occurs in the summer months when children are away from the classroom and not participating in a formal reading program like our Summer Reading Challenge. It's proven that kids who read at least six books over the summer avoid this learning loss.

Your library has been helping children read over the summer since 1924. We kicked off this summer's challenge a few weeks ago and already have around 9,000 youngsters signed up.

However, this number only represents 15 percent of our young library cardholders. The potential cumulative impact of this achievement gap could be one and a half years of lost reading development for children in grades one through six.

Stop in at your neighborhood library and sign up for the Summer Reading Challenge. There are fun free programs, activities and prizes for all ages.

Summer is an exciting time at your library. Join us for great books, special events and more. I hope to see you and your family at the library soon.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.