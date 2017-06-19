No one hurt after car fire

Crews were on the scene of a car fire in Oregon Monday morning.

The fire occurred on Wynn Road just south of Navarre Avenue.

The vehicle caught fire while driving down the road.

The driver of the car pulled over into Value Max car wash and everyone inside the car evacuated.

Crews were able to quickly put out the fire.

No one in the car was injured.

